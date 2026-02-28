KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $131.50 Thousand (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $131.50 thousand and $0.35 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004875 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000108 BTC.

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00108413 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

