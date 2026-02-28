Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes $745,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 1,277.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $40,014,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on MongoDB from $360.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MongoDB from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.15.

MDB opened at $328.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.55 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,041,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,093,064.28. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,440,798. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

