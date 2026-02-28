Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR $YMM

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,559,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,223,000. Full Truck Alliance comprises about 2.3% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Full Truck Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 642.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 274.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. iA Financial set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

