Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Invests $8.46 Million in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000. Carpenter Technology comprises approximately 1.0% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Carpenter Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRS. KeyCorp raised Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.43.

In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total value of $1,333,920.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 225,381 shares in the company, valued at $85,897,206.72. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $31,665,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $397.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $403.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.56 and its 200-day moving average is $300.96.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for CRS (small upward revisions to Q1/Q2 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting valuation and upside momentum.

Zacks Research raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for CRS (small upward revisions to Q1/Q2 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting valuation and upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/coverage note highlights that Carpenter is gaining pricing power in a tight specialty-metals market, implying stronger margins and cash flow potential — a fundamental rationale for the recent rally. Article Title

Analyst upgrade/coverage note highlights that Carpenter is gaining pricing power in a tight specialty-metals market, implying stronger margins and cash flow potential — a fundamental rationale for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Media reported CRS hit a fresh annual high on the NYSE Composite, a technical signal that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Article Title

Media reported CRS hit a fresh annual high on the NYSE Composite, a technical signal that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A comparative piece examined CRS versus Insteel Industries (IIIN) for value investors — useful context for relative valuation but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparative piece examined CRS versus Insteel Industries (IIIN) for value investors — useful context for relative valuation but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Senior VP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares at about $391.78 (~$6.19M). While insiders often sell for diversification and he still retains a large stake, the disclosed sale can create short‑term pressure or signal partial profit‑taking. Article Title

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

