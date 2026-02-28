Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $6.27 Million Stake in SAP SE $SAP

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,487 shares during the period. SAP accounts for about 0.7% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 246.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of SAP opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $247.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $189.22 and a twelve month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. SAP had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

