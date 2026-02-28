Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Buys 105,422 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 536.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,422 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 2.2% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $459,284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,026,837 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Vertiv by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after buying an additional 1,024,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,667,000 after acquiring an additional 992,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $254.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.53. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $264.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

