Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires New Position in General Motors Company $GM

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 142.9% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on General Motors from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.