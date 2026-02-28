Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires 46,800 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $MNSO

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. owned about 0.06% of MINISO Group worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3,465.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.13. MINISO Group Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNSO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

MINISO Group (NYSE: MNSO) is a global retailer specializing in lifestyle and consumer goods. Since its founding in 2013, the company has focused on offering affordable, design-driven products across a broad range of categories. MINISO’s stores feature a clean, minimalist layout and emphasize a “fast fashion” inventory model designed to turn over goods quickly and respond to emerging trends.

The company’s product mix spans household items, kitchenware, cosmetics and personal care, stationery, toys, digital accessories, apparel and seasonal items.

