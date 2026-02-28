KeyCorp $KEY Position Cut by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 154,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 187,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 131.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,551.06. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 65,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $1,532,274.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 166,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,723.09. This trade represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock worth $3,597,481. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank’s offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company’s product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

