Kevin Engel Sells 12,500 Shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Engel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $508,310.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.00. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 21.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Positive Sentiment: HDFO ramp accelerating — Zacks notes Amkor’s high-density fan-out (HDFO) ramp is gaining momentum as AI and chiplet demand builds; if Amkor executes multi-customer launches it could materially strengthen revenue growth. Amkor’s HDFO Ramp Accelerates

HDFO ramp accelerating — Zacks notes Amkor’s high-density fan-out (HDFO) ramp is gaining momentum as AI and chiplet demand builds; if Amkor executes multi-customer launches it could materially strengthen revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Earnings, guidance and dividend support the bull case — Amkor reported an EPS and revenue beat for the recent quarter, set Q1 FY26 EPS guidance, and announced a quarterly dividend (ex-dividend March 12). These items underpin near-term cash flow visibility and validate demand improvement. MarketBeat AMKR Coverage

Earnings, guidance and dividend support the bull case — Amkor reported an EPS and revenue beat for the recent quarter, set Q1 FY26 EPS guidance, and announced a quarterly dividend (ex-dividend March 12). These items underpin near-term cash flow visibility and validate demand improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation reassessment discussion — A Yahoo/analysis piece asks whether to reassess AMKR after a 127% one‑year surge, highlighting valuation questions investors should consider even with strong top-line momentum. Is It Time To Reassess Amkor Technology?

Valuation reassessment discussion — A Yahoo/analysis piece asks whether to reassess AMKR after a 127% one‑year surge, highlighting valuation questions investors should consider even with strong top-line momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears non-informative — recent reports show 0 shares short (likely a reporting anomaly), so short-interest is not currently a clear driver. (No actionable change indicated.)

Short-interest data appears non-informative — recent reports show 0 shares short (likely a reporting anomaly), so short-interest is not currently a clear driver. (No actionable change indicated.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by CEO — CEO Kevin Engel sold 12,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a large reduction in his holdings that can spook investors even if sales are routine or for diversification. Insider Selling: CEO Sells Shares

Insider selling by CEO — CEO Kevin Engel sold 12,500 shares (filed with the SEC), a large reduction in his holdings that can spook investors even if sales are routine or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Director sale — Director Guillaume Rutten sold 20,000 shares, another sizable insider disposition disclosed in SEC filings. Director 20,000-share Sale (SEC)

Director sale — Director Guillaume Rutten sold 20,000 shares, another sizable insider disposition disclosed in SEC filings. Negative Sentiment: Fund trimmed position and analyst downgrade — Harbor Mid Cap Value trimmed AMKR citing valuation concerns, and Zacks downgraded the stock from “strong-buy” to “hold,” adding selling/rotation pressure. Harbor Mid Cap Trim Zacks Downgrade

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $53,702,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 305.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,574,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,719,000 after buying an additional 1,186,313 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after buying an additional 985,727 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

