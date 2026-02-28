Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,794,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $71,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 54,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2%

KDP stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

