KAITO (KAITO) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

KAITO (KAITO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One KAITO token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KAITO has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. KAITO has a market capitalization of $77.10 million and $25.02 million worth of KAITO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KAITO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KAITO Profile

KAITO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,388,889 tokens. KAITO’s official Twitter account is @kaitoai. The official website for KAITO is yaps.kaito.ai.

KAITO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAITO (KAITO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. KAITO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 241,388,889 in circulation. The last known price of KAITO is 0.3271611 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $23,258,952.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yaps.kaito.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAITO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAITO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KAITO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KAITO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAITO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.