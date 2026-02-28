Just Group (LON:JUST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%.

Just Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 216.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.97 and a twelve month high of GBX 219. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.99.

Get Just Group alerts:

About Just Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.