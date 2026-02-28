Just Group (LON:JUST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX 22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Just Group had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 3.40%.
Just Group Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 216.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 114.97 and a twelve month high of GBX 219. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.99.
About Just Group
