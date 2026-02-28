Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income (LON:JMGI) Posts Earnings Results

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income (LON:JMGI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JMGI traded up GBX 1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,247. Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income has a one year low of GBX 130.60 and a one year high of GBX 155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.52.

Get Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income alerts:

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income (LON: JMGI) is a London-listed closed‑ended investment company that provides investors with exposure to equities in emerging markets. The trust is managed by J.P. Morgan Asset Management and seeks to deliver long‑term capital growth together with an attractive level of income by investing primarily in listed companies operating in developing economies.

The company’s core activity is active equity management: selecting a diversified portfolio of stocks across a range of sectors and countries within the emerging‑market universe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jpmorgan Emerging Markets Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.