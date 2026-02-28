JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF $IDV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.65% of iShares International Select Dividend ETF worth $36,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Essex Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $209,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time. The Index consists of 100 of the highest dividend-yielding securities (excluding real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the Dow Jones World Developed-Ex.

