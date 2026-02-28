JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Globe Life Inc. $GL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of Globe Life worth $35,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 777.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 9,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $1,375,127.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,152.40. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $4,406,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,913,524.74. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,700,437. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $152.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Globe Life News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globe Life this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore set a $157.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

