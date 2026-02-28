JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $37.52 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of Dycom Industries worth $37,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.20.

DY stock opened at $419.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $445.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

