JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $32.34 Million Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.31% of SEI Investments worth $32,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of SEIC opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. SEI Investments Company has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.14%.The firm had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 124.0%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $326,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282.54. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,988,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,224,247.04. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 108,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,910 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

