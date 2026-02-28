JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Janus Henderson Group worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $996.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CEO Ali Dibadj sold 127,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $6,269,283.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 449,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,058,711.36. This represents a 22.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.