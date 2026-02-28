JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark raised their price target on IMAX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IMAX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

IMAX Trading Up 2.6%

IMAX stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. IMAX has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. IMAX had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 13.69%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in IMAX by 125.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in IMAX by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in IMAX in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting IMAX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and strong growth — IMAX reported $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $125.2M (up ~35% y/y), driven by blockbuster titles and higher profitability. This is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Earnings Report

Q4 earnings beat and strong growth — IMAX reported $0.58 EPS vs. $0.43 consensus and revenue of $125.2M (up ~35% y/y), driven by blockbuster titles and higher profitability. This is the primary catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $48 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside; Benchmark also raised its target to $44 and reiterated a “buy”. Analyst bullishness supports further upside sentiment. Analyst Note Benchmark Note

Analyst upgrades — JPMorgan raised its price target to $48 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling meaningful upside; Benchmark also raised its target to $44 and reiterated a “buy”. Analyst bullishness supports further upside sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Strong box-office backdrop and targets — Management outlined a $1.4B global box-office target for 2026 and is expanding premium content and network reach, suggesting recurring upside if tentpoles and slate perform. Box Office Target

Strong box-office backdrop and targets — Management outlined a $1.4B global box-office target for 2026 and is expanding premium content and network reach, suggesting recurring upside if tentpoles and slate perform. Positive Sentiment: Content wins and programming diversification — Dune 3 secured exclusive IMAX opening-weekend play in select markets (good for premium ticket sales), Studio Ghibli re-releases and live F1 broadcasts broaden non-traditional revenue streams. Dune 3 Article Ghibli Re-release F1 in IMAX

Content wins and programming diversification — Dune 3 secured exclusive IMAX opening-weekend play in select markets (good for premium ticket sales), Studio Ghibli re-releases and live F1 broadcasts broaden non-traditional revenue streams. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional support — Rosenblatt reiterated a buy and other boutiques remain constructive; this helps sentiment but is not new fundamental strength. Rosenblatt Note

Institutional support — Rosenblatt reiterated a buy and other boutiques remain constructive; this helps sentiment but is not new fundamental strength. Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper inspection; useful for gauging guidance and margin drivers but not an immediate price catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Investor materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper inspection; useful for gauging guidance and margin drivers but not an immediate price catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Opening-weekend windowing risk — Major title Avengers: Doomsday will not have an IMAX opening-weekend release in the U.S., which could blunt upside from that particular tentpole and offset some gains from other exclusives. Avengers Windowing

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

