JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 184,303 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,973 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 184,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.40% of Synaptics worth $37,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $3,524,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Synaptics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $62,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,393.72. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,644.56. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,026 shares of company stock worth $875,689. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Trading Down 0.0%

SYNA stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SYNA

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.