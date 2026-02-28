JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tanger Inc. $SKT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Tanger worth $33,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tanger by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,635,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,924,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,892,000 after acquiring an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tanger by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,288 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,769,000 after purchasing an additional 939,424 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 62,070 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56.

Tanger Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 117.00%.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Tanger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Tanger in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tanger in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tanger in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

About Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of outlet shopping centers. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 40 outlet properties anchored by leading fashion and lifestyle brands. Tanger’s centers are designed to offer off-price retail experiences in open-air, community-oriented settings, providing value-focused shoppers with access to premium brands at reduced prices.

Founded in 1981 by Stanley K.

Featured Articles

