JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.70% of ONE Gas worth $33,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1,393.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 814,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 692,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 41,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,922,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.75 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.44 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.24%.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,144.24. This trade represents a 30.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

