JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of East West Bancorp worth $36,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,683,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,807,000 after buying an additional 2,968,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $174,431,000. Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,241,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,271,000 after acquiring an additional 920,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 448.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 840,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,861,000 after acquiring an additional 687,145 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 61.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,207,000 after acquiring an additional 542,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC opened at $109.45 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $123.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.13.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $753.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 50,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $5,891,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 808,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,237,558.42. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $858,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,842.68. This trade represents a 57.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,065 shares of company stock valued at $13,857,314. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company and the parent of East West Bank, one of the largest independent banks headquartered in Southern California. As a full-service commercial bank, it provides a broad range of financial products and services to business and individual customers, including commercial and residential real estate lending, working capital lines of credit, trade finance, and deposit and treasury management services. The company caters to both large and middle-market businesses, leveraging its expertise to serve clients engaged in cross-border trade and investment between the United States and Greater China.

Founded in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, East West Bank has grown steadily through organic expansion and strategic branch openings.

