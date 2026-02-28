JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 24,524 Shares of CAE Inc $CAE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 24,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of CAE worth $36,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAE. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 360.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CAE in the second quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CAE by 11.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CAE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CAE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. CAE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $911.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 7.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

