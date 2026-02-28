JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 14,483 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Houlihan Lokey worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,335,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,723,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,314,000 after acquiring an additional 361,085 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 75.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,495,000 after acquiring an additional 307,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLI opened at $163.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.21. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.99 and a 12-month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.86, for a total transaction of $854,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,004.52. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HLI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $218.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

