Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Central Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the third quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.2%

JNJ opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $599.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.61. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $248.94.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, December 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

