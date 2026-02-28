Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.57.

JAZZ opened at $190.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.41. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.49 by $0.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 2,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $379,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,801.08. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.20, for a total transaction of $797,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,454.40. This represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company’s research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz’s product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

