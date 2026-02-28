Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2479 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 0.3% increase from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JBBB opened at $46.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.36.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

