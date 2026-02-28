Jag Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Tableaux LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,225,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $311.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

