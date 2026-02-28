iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IETC. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12 month low of $64.06 and a 12 month high of $108.47. The stock has a market cap of $654.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.21.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms. The market cap-weighted fund targets an increased exposure to firms with high Technology Independence Score. IETC was launched on Mar 21, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

