iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 108.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vestwell Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.