iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.43 and last traded at $103.4270, with a volume of 1950527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

