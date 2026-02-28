iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.89 and last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 214971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.21.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index). The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the underlying index.

