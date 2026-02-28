iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.23, with a volume of 956195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.54.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,470,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,497,000 after buying an additional 3,316,079 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,791,000 after buying an additional 355,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,324,000 after acquiring an additional 593,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,789.2% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,595,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,334 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

