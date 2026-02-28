iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 184,101 shares, a decrease of 84.1% from the January 29th total of 1,154,673 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 908,730 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,281,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,082 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 106,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.46. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.79.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.