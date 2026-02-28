iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Holdings Cut by Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,292 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,025,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,367,730,000 after buying an additional 5,414,037 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 96,540,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837,301 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 47,576,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,178,000 after purchasing an additional 786,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,892,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,747,000 after buying an additional 1,109,663 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,451,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,415 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $98.32 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

