iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 244,311 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the January 29th total of 396,467 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,566,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $42.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

