Irys Price Tops $0.0183 (IRYS)

Irys (IRYS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Irys token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Irys has a total market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Irys has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Irys alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.71 or 1.00054903 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,953.33 or 0.99870626 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Irys

Irys launched on November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. The official website for Irys is irys.xyz. Irys’ official message board is irys.xyz/blog.

Irys Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,189,981,283 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.01908375 USD and is down -9.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $5,090,186.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Irys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Irys using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Irys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Irys and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.