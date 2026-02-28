Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 187535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.