Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $329,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.29. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. argues QQQ still belongs in a total‑return portfolio despite a low dividend, reminding investors QQQ is bought for growth exposure to big tech and AI leaders — a structural positive for long‑term demand. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: An article arguing Nvidia countered a bearish call signals that outsized gains or upside surprises from mega‑caps (NVIDIA in particular) can lift QQQ given its concentration in a few names. Positive catalyst if large caps keep beating expectations. Did Nvidia Just Prove Citrini Wrong?
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists view the recent uptick in hedging as a contrarian buy signal — if downside protection activity signals capitulation, it can precede rebounds that disproportionately help growth‑heavy QQQ. Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: “The 4 Phases Of AI” notes strong AI‑driven earnings but a still‑fragile market — good for underlying fundamentals but not enough to prevent short‑term volatility in QQQ. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF updates and economic commentary (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha macro pieces) provide mixed signals on growth vs. inflation — useful context but not an immediate directional driver for QQQ beyond market mood. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/26/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warn of a tech “fakeout,” rising pessimism, and signs of an irrational market — headlines that amplify selling pressure in Nasdaq‑heavy ETFs like QQQ. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into defense and healthcare (articles urging defensive positioning and XLV) suggests funds are shifting away from growth‑and‑AI exposures, pressuring QQQ flows and sentiment. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk and warnings that Nvidia/the bull market may have “run out of steam” heighten downside risk for QQQ because a few names drive its returns. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces (PCE, unemployment) argue the Fed may be misstepping — sticky rate concerns add to risk‑off moves that weigh on growth stocks and QQQ. New PCE And Unemployment Data Show The Fed Is On The Wrong Path
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
