Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Raised by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.1% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $329,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $616.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.29. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

