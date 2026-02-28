Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,778 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 37,740 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $26.96.
Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0829 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics. PFIG was launched on Sep 15, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
