Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,778 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 37,740 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,248 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0829 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 61,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,911 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (PFIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US Investment Grade 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of investment-grade corporate bonds available in US markets. Issues are selected and weighted using RAFI scores based on financial statement metrics. PFIG was launched on Sep 15, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

