Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and traded as high as $92.21. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $92.04, with a volume of 17,297 shares traded.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $435.35 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 329,668 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after acquiring an additional 110,228 shares in the last quarter. Paller Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,948,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 259.9% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 317.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

