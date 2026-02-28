Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $520.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Intuit from $870.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $675.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.07.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $409.03 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $349.00 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total value of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This trade represents a 71.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total value of $219,763.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuit by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

