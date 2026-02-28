Interchange Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 111.6% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,148 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,089,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,595,000 after purchasing an additional 181,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 96.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 77,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 6th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $208.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $122.48 and a one year high of $212.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

AstraZeneca Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. This represents a yield of 156.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.83%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca’s operations span research and development, large-scale manufacturing, and commercial distribution, with a presence in developed and emerging markets worldwide.

The company focuses on several core therapy areas including oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism (CVRM), respiratory and immunology, and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.