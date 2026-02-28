Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR is Egerton Capital UK LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Egerton Capital UK LLP cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,254,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,802,710 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 4.5% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.37% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $430,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $79.18.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

