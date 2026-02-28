Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. AppLovin comprises approximately 1.2% of Integrated Financial Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.77.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total transaction of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $434.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.75. The firm has a market cap of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

