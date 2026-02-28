Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 182.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,445 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $3,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,795,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,979,551,000 after buying an additional 14,715,895 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:D opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

