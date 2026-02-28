Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IART

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.4%

IART stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 1,258,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $886.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $434.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,660,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,515,000 after buying an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 244,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 32.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Integra LifeSciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.83 topped consensus ($0.79) and revenue of $434.9M beat estimates — a near-term fundamental positive that likely supported buying. Integra Surprises With Q4 Sales

Q4 results: adjusted EPS of $0.83 topped consensus ($0.79) and revenue of $434.9M beat estimates — a near-term fundamental positive that likely supported buying. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted operational progress and a simplified operating model expected to deliver $25–$30M of savings in 2026, underpinning margin improvement expectations. Press Release (GlobeNewswire)

Management highlighted operational progress and a simplified operating model expected to deliver $25–$30M of savings in 2026, underpinning margin improvement expectations. Positive Sentiment: Core Codman Specialty Surgical segment showed organic growth (neurosurgery, ENT, instruments, strong international sales), offsetting weakness elsewhere and supporting recurring revenue quality. Segment Details

Core Codman Specialty Surgical segment showed organic growth (neurosurgery, ENT, instruments, strong international sales), offsetting weakness elsewhere and supporting recurring revenue quality. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/editor pieces highlight momentum metrics and style scores (useful for some investors) but are not new company-specific catalysts. Zacks Momentum Article

Analyst/editor pieces highlight momentum metrics and style scores (useful for some investors) but are not new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management color on remediation, tariffs and execution. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper read — useful for investors who want management color on remediation, tariffs and execution. Negative Sentiment: Guidance mixed: FY-2026 adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.40 and revenue guidance imply modest growth, but Q1 EPS guidance ($0.37–$0.45) is below consensus — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Guidance Details

Guidance mixed: FY-2026 adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.40 and revenue guidance imply modest growth, but Q1 EPS guidance ($0.37–$0.45) is below consensus — a near-term headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Legacy issues: the company recorded a $511M goodwill impairment in 2025 and reported a GAAP net loss for the year; leverage remains elevated (net debt ~ $1.6B, ~4.5x leverage), which raises capital-allocation and downside risk concerns. Quiver / Results Summary

Legacy issues: the company recorded a $511M goodwill impairment in 2025 and reported a GAAP net loss for the year; leverage remains elevated (net debt ~ $1.6B, ~4.5x leverage), which raises capital-allocation and downside risk concerns. Negative Sentiment: Analyst action: Wells Fargo lowered its price target from $13 to $12 and set an “equal weight” rating, which can cap near-term upside. Wells Fargo PT Cut (Benzinga)

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.