Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 31,553 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,178 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 31,553 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,920 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 41.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 103,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 420.8% in the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 48,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $7,556,881.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,947,659.91. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $999,327.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,725.42. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 165,539 shares of company stock valued at $25,364,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $155.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $161.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $166.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

